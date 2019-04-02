RUGBY: 'Must win' game for St Andrews in relegation battle

Sixth-placed Earlsdon visit John Tomalin Way this weekend

A weakened Rugby St Andrews side was in contention with Barkers Butts at half time on Saturday, trailing 28-14, which could have been 28-21 if Kristen Enifer’s arms were two inches longer when he was dragged down by a last ditch tackle.

Territorially there was little between the sides and good defence continued to frustrate Barkers until a spate of injuries after the break left Saints with only 13 fully fit players on the park. They were shown no mercy as the home side ran in six tries in the final quarter to finish 80-14.

This Saturday (April 6) is the Former Players Day and a ‘must win’ game against sixth-placed Earlsdon if Saints are to have a chance of avoiding relegation from Midlands 2 West (South). The current squad have shown tremendous character throughout the campaign and deserve greater rewards for their efforts. They would really appreciate massive touchline support for this crucial game.