RUGBY: Narrow defeat for Welsh at Southam after Trinity Guild cancel

Friendly: Southam 2nds 29 Rugby Welsh 26

In a hastily rearranged fixture Welsh were not at their best against a determined Southam outfit and suffered a narrow defeat. With Trinity Guild unable to fulfil their league fixture Welsh travelled to Southam whose side had a good mixture of youth and experience. Playing against the elements in the first half Welsh struggled to gain any momentum with Southam dominating the exchanges. Their backs looked dangerous with their centres and fullback often making penetrating runs. They were rewarded with two unconverted tries and on the half hour mark were again camped on the Welsh try line. However Adam Bond intercepted a pass inside his 22 and raced to the half way line before expertly kicking cross field for Angus Wilson to gather and he beat a couple of retreating defenders to score a try which he converted to reduce the half time deficit to 10-7.

Welsh started the second half far more impressively and were soon rewarded for their efforts. Jack Worrall-Soper made a powerful forward run and the ball was quickly passed to Loz Galleno who powered through the defence to score a try which Wilson converted. Shortly afterwards Galleno was again involved in a move which enabled Jack Taylor to find some space and he scored under the posts with Wilson again converting the try.

Welsh appeared to be in control but to Southam’s credit they raised their game again and caused Welsh immense problems in defence. Their hard running lively young forwards coupled with their backs were able to breach the Welsh defence and despite being down to 14 men following an injury they quickly scored three tries, two of which were converted to retake the lead.

Welsh tried hard to retake the initiative and their forwards tried hard to deny Southam possession. Harry Whiteside performed well on his first outing at second row whilst debutant Pete Miller was always at the heart of the action in the pack. Welsh reduced the gap with ten minutes left, when following a five metre scrum, Andy Higham showed great control at No 8 to crash over for an unconverted try. Both sides had players sinbinned in the final minutes for high tackles but this was a fair and hard fought contest with Southam holding on for their narrow victory.

This Saturday there is no game but a 42-strong party are travelling to Twickenham for the England v Italy contest. Look out for the Welsh bobble hats at the front of the lower East Stand! Meet Black Horse 10am.