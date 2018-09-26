RUGBY: Newbold 2nds through to final of county cup

Victory over Stratford in semi-final

PICTURES BY STEVE SMITH

Travis Taylor on his way to a try on Sunday

Warwickshire 2nd XV Cup

Newbold 24 Stratford 2nd XV 7

Newbold won this game relatively comfortably in the end but were pushed by a hard working if not that special Stratford outfit. It earns them a place in the final against Broadstreet.

With Rich Kirby at tight head prop, the ever-effective Carlos Maures at loose head and Harold Brain at hooker, Newbold had the better of the scrums.

Good job because there were plenty of them because of the error count despite the dry (but windy I suppose) conditions. It did get messy, but a win is a win.

Travis Taylor ran very hard out wide and when he came back inside, and collected a brace for his efforts.

Finn Williamson’s tackle count was ridiculous, and he probably made the highest individual running yardage also. He’s being watched closely...

Ben Butcher impressed again also and showed that he’s a tidy all round player.

A good mix of youth and experience (old people) in the team seems to be working. On to next week with plenty of momentum behind them, for a hard game against a strong Stourbridge Lions.