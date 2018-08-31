RUGBY: Newbold and Lions kick-off league campaigns at home

Four exciting derby days in prospect this season for rugby fans

The first day of September brings the opening league games of the rugby season for Newbold and Lions.

Lions playing at Webb Ellis Road last season Picture by Ray Andrews

Both playing at Midlands 1 level, Newbold, who were relegated from the Midlands Premier in April are in the West division, while Lions, who narrowly avoided relegation have been switched to the East.

Both start their campaigns with home fixtures, Newbold welcoming Moseley Oak to Parkfield Road and Lions hosting Melton Mowbray at Webb Ellis Road.

The following week (September 8) Old Laurentians, last season’s champions Rugby St Andrews and Rugby Welsh get their first league run-outs.

OLs and newly promoted Saints are both in Midlands 2 West, so supporters can look forward to two exciting derby days at John Tomalin Way on November 3 and Fenley Field on March 2 next year.

In the meantime, OLs’ visitors for their first game will be Kenilworth and Saints also have a home game against Evesham.

Rugby Welsh open their Midlands 5 West (South) account at Alwyn Road against Birmingham Civil Service and can also look forward to two intriguing local derbies this season - on October 27 and January 12 - when AEI Rugby step up into the division for the first time.

AEI’s first test at this level will be at Atherstone on September 15.