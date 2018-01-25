RUGBY: Newbold Colts make it five wins in a row

Victory 22-7 over Leamington

Leamington Colts 7

Newbold Colts 22

On the back of a four-game winning streak, Newbold were looking to earn much-needed points to climb up the table again.

With snow falling during the warm-up, they knew it was going to be tough and a hard-fought match.

With confidence behind them, Newbold asserted their dominance straight from kick off after receiving.

They continued to go through the phases and constantly break the gain line. After winning a penalty 15 metres out, they took the quick tap and go and offloaded to Olli Childerhouse who ran in their first try.

Leamington, full of determination, started to pick up the pace and fight back. However, Newbold’s great defence nullified their attack.

The Leamington defence were keeping Newbold out for a while but eventually the pressure was too much as Tom Love broke through their defence to make it 0-10.

Half time loomed and Newbold knew they needed to up their intensity to gain points they needed.

Leamington came back fighting, going through many phases in a very muddy corner of the pitch, pushing and pushing until their no.3 jumped across the try-line for Leamington’s first try (7-10). With the pressure back on Newbold, the intensity was increased yet again.

The Newbold forwards were pushing and with some great runs, the ball was spun out to the backs. Captain Oisin McKenna, made the run on the blind side. He threw the dummy ball, deceiving two of the Leamington players and went through the space and over the line for Newbold’s third try and 7-15.

With five minutes left, the forwards were working hard retaining the ball. It came from the Newbold scrum half, through the 10, and to the 12, desperate for a try.

Travis ‘The Machine’ Taylor was pushing with two players trying to bring him down, but he was too much for them to handle as he dropped over the line for the final try of the game, making it a hard-fought, muddy and great game of rugby, won by Newbold RFC Colts, 22-7.

As chosen by the coaches, Jack Wooliscroft came out as Man of the Match for the Newbold Colts, after making lots of hard and important tackles where needed and also for his work in the lineouts, winning his own team’s throws aswell as getting a few steals from the Leamington lineouts.

The Newbold Colts will look to extend their winning streak next week at Parkfield Road against Earlsdon. Kick of 2.15pm.