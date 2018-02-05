RUGBY: Newbold triumph over high-flyers and Saints go top with seven in a row

OLs keep up promotion push, but Lions lose again

Newbold fulfilled the promise of recent excellent performances to beat sixth-placed Sandbach 23-19 away from home on Saturday.

Sam Thompson tackling for Newbold, with Ben Dawes close by

Although still 13th in the table, Newbold are well clear of bottom club Old Halesonians and now just three points behind Longton, who were beaten 22-0 by Midlands Premier leaders Birmingham & Solihull on Saturday. B&S are also Newbold’s next visitors to Parkfield Road on February 17.

In the meantime, this Saturday, while Newbold don’t have a game, B&S will travel to Sandbach.

Rugby St Andrews made it seven wins in a row when they beat bottom club Old Wheatleyans 58-6 with ten tries at John Tomalin Way on Saturday. With previous joint leaders Shipston losing 32-12 to Old Leamingtonians and Old Coventrians winning 20-5 at Upton on Severn, Saints are now five points clear at the top of Midlands 3 West (South).

Saints are on 56, with Shipston 51, Old Leams 49 and Old Covs 48.

Kyle Furlong and KJ Henry fight for the ball, with Sam Thompson supporting and Dan O'Brien - who kicked 13 points - behind

Saints are without a game this weekend, but host eighth-placed Woodrush on the 17th. Woodrush, who won 24-10 against seventh-placed Dunlop, host Upton on Saturday.

In Midlands 2 East (South) Old Laurentians won 15-0 at eighth-placed Olney, to stay fourth in the table. Oadby Wyggestonians lead on 66, ahead of Market Harborough on 61 and Luton on 60. OLs have 57 points and are six points ahead of Belgrave in fifth on 51.

OLs also have a free weekend coming up, but welcome 11th-placed Pinley to Fenley Field on the 17th. Pinley beat Oakham 17-12 on Saturday.

It was another dismal day for Rugby Lions, who were beaten 43-17 at 13th-placed Sutton Coldfield. Lions, ninth in Midlands 1 West, will be back in action on the 17th when bottom club Wolverhampton visit Webb Ellis Road. In between Wolverhampton will play host to third-placed Bromsgrove.

Rugby Lions at Sutton Coldfield on Saturday PICTURES BY RAY ANDREWS

Rugby Welsh are also back in competition action on February 17 when they travel to Keresley, who lost 27-5 at Kings Norton on Saturday. In other results leaders Aldrige were awarded a home win against Birmingham Exiles and second-placed Atherstone won 19-0 at Trinity Guild.

Third-placed Welsh, Kings Norton and Keresley are all in the chasing pack on 20 points apiece.

Alex Tansley in Lions disappointing defeat