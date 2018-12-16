RUGBY: Old Laurentians’ Colts finish year at top of table

Victory over Old Leamingtonians 13-12

Warwickshire Colts League

Old Laurentian Colts 13 - Old Leamingtonian Colts 12

Report by Dan Volkman

Old Laurentian Colts faced their closest league rivals Old Leamingtonians at Fenley Field on Saturday and whoever won this match would be at the top of the league table in the run up to Christmas and in pole position to win the league in the Spring.

Old Laurentians kicked off into a blowing gale that they fought against in the opening half, and this wind continued to dictate play throughout the match. Old Leams went ahead after an OLs clearance kick from within their 22 was recovered and they went over in the corner for a 5-0 lead. Old Leams scored another well-worked try late in the half which was converted, so half time was reached with the score 12-0 to the visitors.

OLs started the second half brightly and took advantage of both the wind and Old Leams indiscipline. Fly half Dan Price kept the opposition camped in their 22 with his kicking; and the scoreboard ticking over by adding 2 penalties after Old Leams were penalised for offsides. With 10 minutes left the score was now 12-6 to the visitors.

The final 10 minutes was real end-to-end rugby, with both teams attacking and defending well right up to the last minute when Old Leams turned the ball over inside their own 5 metre line. When the scrum half attempted to kick the ball dead it ricocheted off the crossbar back into play and was recovered by OLs. The ball was quickly recycled and fly half Price went over in the right-hand corner, but the referee didn’t see the grounding and awarded OLs a 5-metre scrum. The ball was won and shipped to centre Matt Barnaby who scored a try with no time left on the clock. Fly half Price coolly took the conversion under enormous pressure and OLs had won the match 13-12.

This victory sees Old Laurentian Colts now leading the league table with a handful of matches to play in the Spring. Although not a foregone conclusion, this OLs’ team, which consists entirely of under 17 players, has beaten all the under 18 teams (the Leams side falling into this category) in the league already, so the top spot is theirs to lose.