RUGBY: Old Laurentians impressing at county level

Warwickshire call-ups for ten of the Under 16s squad

PICTURED: Nine Old Laurentians represented Warwickshire Under 16s against the North Midlands earlier this month (from left): Callum Cooke, Tom Parker, Matthew O’Connor, George Lee, Josh Greenwood, Cameron Buxton, Sam McCosker-New, Dan Price and Ed Taylor

Old Laurentians’ Under 16 squad are making a real impact on junior rugby in Warwickshire this season, writes Bill Wallis.

In the county cup they went through the initial pool stages unbeaten and then came through the quarter and semi finals to take their place in the final, to be played at the Butts Arena, Coventry, on Sunday, April 15.

To follow this up, ten of their players have earned call ups to the Warwickshire county squad and nine of them (pictured in their county strip) played in the county’s A and B teams in the wins over their North Midlands counterparts at Leamington RFC on Sunday February 4.

To add to this, Charlie O’Toole has been selected for the County Under 17 side, having already played for Rugby & District at that level.

The club’s representation grew to ten when full back Harry Spears was subsequently called up into the county squad.

The remainder of the Old Laurentians squad demonstrated their enviable strength in depth when beating the very useful Towcestrians side on February 4 by 27-5 without their county reps.

Tries came from Matthew Barnaby (2), Harry Brown, Charlie O’Toole and Tom Jempson, Josh Russell adding a conversion.

Last Sunday, and once more without their county players, they trumped that result when overcoming Earlsdon by 57-5.

Tries came from Rafa Cruz (2), Ben Varney (2), Andy Richardson, Charlie O’Toole, Rob Sharpe, Matthew Barnaby and Matt Phipps; Josh Russell kicked five conversions and Tom Jempson added one.

Old Laurentians Under 15 squad have also been pressing their claims for District and County honours.

No less than 18 of their squad turned out for Rugby and District in the county inter-district trial games and four of them have gone on to earn a place in the county squad.

In the 25 that make up the Warwickshire Under 15 squad are Isaac Kayada, Jake Love, Jay Smith and Cameron Naylor.