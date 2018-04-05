RUGBY: Old Laurentians still in with a chance of promotion play-off place

Luton visit Fenley Field as top four sides all meet this weekend

As the league season comes down to the final three games, Old Laurentians can still make the promotion play-off place by finishing second in Midlands 2 East (South).

Leading try-scorer Luke Townsend in OLs' last home game against Belgrave

But to have any hope of doing so they must win all their remaining games, starting with the home clash against second-placed Luton this Saturday, writes Bill Wallis.

That means extending a good run of results which has seen them pick up six wins from their seven games since the turn of the year

Also on Saturday, league leaders and title favourites Oadby Wyggestonians play third-placed Market Harborough, the vagaries of the fixture list having pitched the top four against each other on the same day.

Oadby are tipped to beat Harborough as the latter have stumbled of late, Stamford picking up just their second win of the season when beating them last time out.

OLs have a distinct edge over Luton, last season doing the double over Saturday’s opponents with two good wins; and this season they claimed a bonus-point win with a fine performance at Luton’s ground in December.

But even a bonus-point win this weekend will still leave OLs trailing Luton by two points at least and needing to win their last two games, whilst hoping their opponents slip up, to force themselves into contention.

The first of their final games is away at mid-table Market Bosworth, who were comfortably beaten 31-5 at Fenley Field in December; and they finish with a home game against Market Harborough, and will be looking to turn the tables on their visitors, after losing the away fixture when conceding 15 points in as many minutes that threw away a winning position.

Whilst OLs have the lowest ‘points for’ total than the other sides in the top four, they have been more consistent in their scoring, picking up 15 of the all-important try-bonus points in 19 games, only Oadby Wyggs gathering more with 16.

The points scoring potential is there, 98 tries registered so far this season with the average per game comfortably above four, winger Luke Townsend leading the way with 17 in his 18 appearances.

Keep up that scoring rate and there is every chance of a successful conclusion to the campaign!