RUGBY: Old Laurentians U9s enjoy games with Market Harborough at Fenley Field

Squad impressing with increased confidence and teamwork

On a bitter morning at Fenley Field, the Old Laurentian’s Under 9s squad of boys and girls hosted an enthusiastic and lively Market Harborough side.

All players battled the cold and managed to showcase some of their best rugby yet. The U9s’ coaching team were impressed by the much-improved passing and offloads, the calm presentation of the ball after a tackle and the fine tackling technique, which was needed on a Market Harborough side consisting of some above average size players.

The teamwork and camaraderie was on show in bucketfuls throughout the games and the warm clubhouse and tasty hotdogs beckoned the squad after a chilly but successful morning of rugby union.

This close-knit squad is showing increased confidence, self-esteem, self-discipline and teamwork and are a pleasure to watch and coach.