RUGBY: Old Laurentians Under 15s are Warwickshire Shield champions

Final victory 21-7 over Pinley

Warwickshire Under 15s Shield – Final

Old Laurentian Under 15s 21 – Pinley U15s 7

Report by Kev White

Old Laurentians knew they had to bring their ‘A’ game against a big and physical Pinley side. They soaked up the early pressure with some excellent tackling against Pinley’s big runners before applying their own pressure and opening the scoring shortly after. Fly half Scott Price put in a kick to the corner for winger Ben Stitson to outrun his opposite number and touch down for 5-0.

OLs now settled into the game and after some further pressure found themselves with an attacking scrum in Pinley’s 22. Number 8 Charlie Bracken picked up from the base and beat a couple of defenders to crash over for OLs second try and 10-0. Price just missed with the conversion but was able to redeem himself shortly after with a well struck penalty to take OLs into the break at 13-0.

Pinley started the second half with real purpose and after some continued pressure on the OLs line, finally breached the defence for a try. The conversion was good and reduced OLs lead to 6 points at 13-7.

With the clock running down and OLs applying all the late pressure, they pressed into Pinley’s 22 and once again Bracken crossed the try line to put daylight between the sides at 18 - 7. Price’s conversion just drifted wide, but he was to have the final say some moments later with a late penalty to give the OLs a well-deserved 21-7 victory.

An excellent all-round performance from a team that has largely come together this season. After the loss of a number of players early on, the team members themselves set about recruiting replacements, and how successful they have been! This win was a major achievement for them, coming from almost folding just a few months ago, and a credit to the coaching team.