RUGBY: Old Laurentians Under 16s through to county cup quarter-finals

Victory over Nuneaton earns place in knock-out phase of competition

Warwickshire Cup

U16s: Old Laurentians 22 Nuneaton 21

The third round saw OLs take a bonus-point win right at the death. This was set to be a closely contested affair with both sides wanting to automatically progress to the knock-out phase. The first ten minutes were fast and furious with both sides not giving an inch. Nuneaton were winning the forward battle but it was OLs’ pacy backs that struck first with Toby Okunuga crossing in the corner.

Nuneaton struck back to go 7-5 up and then made it 14-5 heading to half time. OLs’ hooker Jake Love then scored under the posts, Ollie Moreton converting for 14-12. It continued to be a fierce battle in the second half and when Nuns scored with nine minutes to go it was 21-12 and OLs were under pressure.

A few changes saw OLs pressing Nuns and some fast hands allowed Conlan Boyle to dive over the line to give OLs a fighting chance at 21-17 with four minutes to go.

Nuns continued to absorb the pressure but in the last plays of the game they cracked with Isaac Kayada smashing through.

OLs now face either Barker Butts or Newbold RFC in the quarter finals on February 10 at Fenley Field.

