RUGBY: Old Laurentians Under 8s earn ‘Core Values’ trophy

Sportsmanship and respect key to success at Old Coventrians festival

Old Laurentian Under 8s travelled to the Old Coventrian’s RFC Festival for their final weekend of rugby which turned into an eventful day.

Both the U8s teams met with some tough opposition which included Nuneaton, Barkers Butts, Old Wheatleyans, Old Yardleians, Kenilworth and Berkswell & Balsall yet both teams put on performances to be proud of.

All players showed fantastic teamwork and remained disciplined, despite starting to flag as the day went on with both teams showing dominant performances in their groups.

The number of tries however were irrelevant on this occasion as teams were being scored on their sportsmanship and respect.

Both teams and coaches were delighted to be awarded the ‘Core Values’ trophy for their age-group which was a great piece of silverware to take away on the last weekend of the season.

U8s coaches are so proud of the fantastic 30+ boys and girls that have represented OLs U8s this season and all the players are eagerly looking forward to leaving their tags behind as they start tackling as U9s in September.