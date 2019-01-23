RUGBY PICTURES: First game of new year for Rugby St Andrews Under 12s

Excellent display bodes well for rest of the season

Last Sunday saw Rugby St Andrew’s Under 12s play their first fixture of 2019 at Pinley RFC, a team they struggled to contain in their opening match of the 2018/19 season back in September. Pinley are a physically imposing team and the Saints clearly needed to stop their big runners getting up a head of steam, a task they took to with relish.

Right from the first whistle, the Saints closed down Pinley with a display of pressure rugby and spoiling that caught the home side off-guard and quickly unsettled their style of play. Excellent tackling, rucking and phased play saw a much-improved Saints team run in multiple tries. Louis Kavanagh, Lee Moon, Gareth Wylie and Oscar Webb were allowed acres of space to run through the home team’s struggling defence.

An excellent display that bodes well for the remainder of the season.

Rugby St Andrews Under 12s playing Pinley on Sunday