Ben Nuttall touches down under the close eye of Nick Walton

RUGBY PICTURES: Newbold back on track in style with victory at Stourbridge

Pictures by Steve Smith

Newbold bounced back from their surprisingly heavy defeat at Stoke last week by beating Stourbridge 42-7 away from home on Saturday. It keeps them second in Midlands 1 West, six points behind Bromsgrove. This weekend Newbold visit eighth-placed Sutton Coldfield, who lost 19-15 to 12th-placed Moseley Oak on Friday evening.

KJ Henry breaking out of a tackle at ninth-placed Stourbridge on Saturday

1. KJ

KJ Henry breaking out of a tackle at ninth-placed Stourbridge on Saturday
other
Buy a Photo
Ben Thompson on a run in Newbold's 42-7 win

2. Ben Thompson

Ben Thompson on a run in Newbold's 42-7 win
other
Buy a Photo
Dan O'Brien making a break

3. Dan O'Brien

Dan O'Brien making a break
other
Buy a Photo
Try scorer Manny Sidhu

4. Manny Sidhu

Try scorer Manny Sidhu
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3