RUGBY PICTURES: Young Saints enjoy Easter tour to Scotland

Rugby St Andrews

Rugby St Andrews Under 13s, 14s and 15s enjoyed a very successful Easter tour to Scotland with games on April 7-8.

The U13s and U14s played Howe of Fife RFC on the Saturday, with the U15s visiting Livingston RFC. Sunday saw the U14s and U15s playing against Boroughmuir RFC.

A great tour was thoroughly enjoyed by everyone, with lots of activities, including paintballing, bowling and the Edinburgh Ghost Tour.

Some really good, competitive games of rugby were all played in the right spirit against some very strong Scottish sides. Some of the results went in Saints’ favour and some not!