RUGBY: Promotion-seeking Saints target five points at home to Bromyard

Chasing pack closing gap on league leaders

Saints have had a week to lick their wounds after their disappointing defeat by Alcester, which saw their lead at the top of the table whittled down by the chasing pack.

There are still three other clubs with a realistic chance of the Midlands 3 West (South) title or promotion should Saints slip up again. Old Leamingtonians have closed to within five points in second place having picked up bonus points in the last two games, whereas Saints failed to claim any, which, in itself is highly unusual.

Old Coventrians trail by seven points and Shipston by nine but both have potential five-point games in hand. Having already completed the double over each of these rivals, it would be ironic if they gained the end of season honours, leaving Saints to rue losses to teams in the lower reaches of the league.

A five-pointer at home against Bromyard is the first target. The Herefordshire side will be making their maiden visit to John Tomalin Way, and probably their last, as they seem destined for relegation in their first season at this level. However, they have proved themselves to be a competent and resilient outfit, particularly in defence, as evidenced by their five losing bonus points, which is more than any other side to date. Saints will certainly need to do better than the two tries scored in their 17–12 win at Bromyard.

Saints seconds will also be renewing their promotion challenge, hoping to gain revenge for an early season away loss to Pinley.