RUGBY ROUND-UP: Big win keeps Old Laurentians in second spot

Free weekend coming up ahead of next league derby day

Old Laurentians had the best weekend out of the town’s clubs, beating Southam 59-21 away from home. There wasn’t such good news for Newbold and Rugby Lions who suffered big defeats, while Rugby St Andrews agonisingly missed out by just a couple of points 15-13 in their bottom-of-the-table clash with Old Coventrians.

After their disappointing defeat by leaders Bromsgrove, Newbold host Droitwich in their next game on March 2

Saints slip back to 12th spot in Midlands 2 West (South), level on 19 points with Old Covs, with Southam just above them on 21.

OLs stay second in the table on 66 points, eight behind leaders Kenilworth and just one point ahead of Kidderminster.

After this weekend’s break in league fixtures, OLs and Saints’ supporters will be looking forward to their second league derby day of the season, this time at Fenley Field on March 2. OLs won 45-17 at John Tomalin Way in November.

At the other end of the spectrum, second-placed Newbold took on Midlands 1 West leaders Bromsgrove, but their hosts proved too strong, suprising supporters with the margin of victory, 57-0. This bonus-point win stretches their gap over the Parkfield Road side to 12 points, 92 to 80, with Dudley Kingswinford, who are Newbold’s hosts on March 9, in third place on 74. With no games this weekend, 11th-placed Droitwich visit Newbold on March 2. Newbold won 54-7 at Droitwich in November.

Rugby Lions also had a disappointing trip on Saturday, losing 43-7 at West Bridgford. The Nottingham club are eighth in Midlands 1 East, three places above Lions. March 2 sees a return to Webb Ellis Road and the visit of sixth-placed Towcestrians.

In Northamptonshire in November, Lions were beaten 52-14 so will be very keen to reverse that this time around.

Rugby Lions are at home in their next league game on March 2, when Towcestrians are the visitors to Webb Ellis Road

Rugby Welsh were without a league game at the weekend, but resume their Midlands 5 West (South) fixtures on March 2 with the visit of struggling Trinity Guild. Welsh are third in the table on 32 points, with a game in hand over Birmingham Civil Service on 39 and leaders Birmingham Exiles on 45.

