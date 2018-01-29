RUGBY ROUND-UP: Crucial win keeps St Andrews level with leaders at the top of table

Old Laurentians stay fourth after big win over Stamford

Saturday was a good day for Rugby St Andrews and Old Laurentians in their promotion campaigns.

Phil Reed and James McGill in the muddy Parkfield Road game

At Old Leamingtonians, Saints won 29-6, to stay second in Midlands 3 West (South) level on 51 points with leaders Shipston on Stour. Old Leamingtonians and Old Coventrians, who lost 30-10 at Shipston, are third and fourth respectively, both on 44 points.

This weekend at John Tomalin Way Saints host 11th-placed Old Wheatleyans, who beat eighth-placed Woodrush 25-15 last week.

Old Laurentians picked up an important bonus-point win in their 54-5 result over 11th-placed Stamford. The Fenley Field side stay fourth in Midlands 2 East (South) on 53 points, behind Luton in third on 55, Market Harborough second on 60 and leaders Oadby Wyggestonians on 61.

OLs have a trip to eighth-placed Olney this weeknd, who drew 15-15 with Oakham, in ninth, on Saturday.

Ben Scott dives over the line for OLs in their win over Stamford PICTURES BY MIKE BAKER

Newbold welcomed second-placed Peterborough Lions to Parkfield Road and, although beaten, held them to a 21-5 scoreline. Newbold have a trip to more Midlands Premier high flyers this weekend, when they face Sandbach, who are currently fifth and beat another struggling side Longton 44-5 on Saturday.

Injury-hit Rugby Lions were 22-0 down in their game with Stourbridge Lions, despite dominating the first half at Webb Ellis Road. Lions fought back to lose 22-14, with a late penalty try and converted try, but drop another place in Midlands 1 West to ninth. Stourbridge leapfrog them from tenth to eighth.

Sutton Coldfield is the destination for Lions this weekend, hoping for better things against the 13th-placed side who lost 17-10 at fifth-placed Moseley Oak last week.

Without a competitive fixture again, Rugby Welsh’s next league opponents on February 17 will be Keresley, who lost 27-5 at Kings Norton on Saturday. Welsh, Kings Norton and Keresley now all have 20 points and sit behind leaders Aldridge on 33 and Atherstone on 28 in Midlands 5 West (South).

Andrew Orbinson on the charge at Fenley Field on Saturday

Liam Munro scored Lions' try right at the end of the game against Stourbridge PICTURES BY RAY ANDREWS