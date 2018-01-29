Search

RUGBY ROUND-UP: Crucial win keeps St Andrews level with leaders at the top of table

Danny Facer, with Ben Nuttall, Stu Houghton and KJ Henry in Newbold's 21-5 defeat by Peterborough Lions PICTURES BY MIKE BAKER
Old Laurentians stay fourth after big win over Stamford

Saturday was a good day for Rugby St Andrews and Old Laurentians in their promotion campaigns.

Phil Reed and James McGill in the muddy Parkfield Road game

At Old Leamingtonians, Saints won 29-6, to stay second in Midlands 3 West (South) level on 51 points with leaders Shipston on Stour. Old Leamingtonians and Old Coventrians, who lost 30-10 at Shipston, are third and fourth respectively, both on 44 points.

This weekend at John Tomalin Way Saints host 11th-placed Old Wheatleyans, who beat eighth-placed Woodrush 25-15 last week.

Old Laurentians picked up an important bonus-point win in their 54-5 result over 11th-placed Stamford. The Fenley Field side stay fourth in Midlands 2 East (South) on 53 points, behind Luton in third on 55, Market Harborough second on 60 and leaders Oadby Wyggestonians on 61.

OLs have a trip to eighth-placed Olney this weeknd, who drew 15-15 with Oakham, in ninth, on Saturday.

Ben Scott dives over the line for OLs in their win over Stamford PICTURES BY MIKE BAKER

Newbold welcomed second-placed Peterborough Lions to Parkfield Road and, although beaten, held them to a 21-5 scoreline. Newbold have a trip to more Midlands Premier high flyers this weekend, when they face Sandbach, who are currently fifth and beat another struggling side Longton 44-5 on Saturday.

Injury-hit Rugby Lions were 22-0 down in their game with Stourbridge Lions, despite dominating the first half at Webb Ellis Road. Lions fought back to lose 22-14, with a late penalty try and converted try, but drop another place in Midlands 1 West to ninth. Stourbridge leapfrog them from tenth to eighth.

Sutton Coldfield is the destination for Lions this weekend, hoping for better things against the 13th-placed side who lost 17-10 at fifth-placed Moseley Oak last week.

Without a competitive fixture again, Rugby Welsh’s next league opponents on February 17 will be Keresley, who lost 27-5 at Kings Norton on Saturday. Welsh, Kings Norton and Keresley now all have 20 points and sit behind leaders Aldridge on 33 and Atherstone on 28 in Midlands 5 West (South).

Andrew Orbinson on the charge at Fenley Field on Saturday

Liam Munro scored Lions' try right at the end of the game against Stourbridge PICTURES BY RAY ANDREWS

John Hemsley with the ball for Lions, with Zak Wright and Paul Fowkes

