RUGBY ROUND-UP: It's derby day for Old Laurentians and Saints

Quick look ahead at the league standings and who's playing where this weekend

After the break in league fixtures, the town’s clubs are back in action this weekend.

The big game is at Fenley Field, where there’ll be plenty of interest in the derby between Old Laurentians and Rugby St Andrews.

OLs are second in Midlands 2 West (South) on 66 points, eight behind leaders Kenilworth and just one point ahead of Kidderminster.

Saints on the other hand have slipped back to bottom of the table and will be looking for their fifth win of the season.

They are level on 19 points with Old Coventrians, with Southam just above them on 21.

OLs won the first of this season’s derby games 45-17 at John Tomalin Way in November.

Newbold, still second in Midlands 1 West, will welcome 11th-placed Droitwich to Parkfield Road. Newbold won 54-7 at Droitwich in November.

Last week’s victory means Bromsgrove have a 12-point lead over Newbold at the top of the table, 92 to 80, with Dudley Kingswinford, who are Newbold’s hosts on March 9, back in third place on 74.

After a month away, Rugby Lions are back at Webb Ellis Road on Saturday looking forward to the visit of sixth-placed Towcestrians.

In Northamptonshire in November, Lions were beaten 52-14 so will be very keen to reverse that this time around.

After six wins, Lions are 11th in Midlands 1 East on 35 points, with the cushion of three teams below them. Melton Mowbray are bottom on four points, with Northampton Old Scots on 10 and Leighton Buzzard on 18.

Rugby Welsh resume their Midlands 5 West (South) fixtures with the visit of struggling Trinity Guild, who have just one win on the board so far.

Welsh are third in the table on 32 points, with a game in hand over Birmingham Civil Service on 39 and leaders Birmingham Exiles on 45.