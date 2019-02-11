RUGBY ROUND-UP: Newbold beat promotion challengers and take on leaders this weekend

Ben Nuttall with the ball for Newbold in their win over Whitchurch, with Phil Reed in the background. This Saturday Newbold travel to leaders Bromsgrove.
Ben Nuttall with the ball for Newbold in their win over Whitchurch, with Phil Reed in the background. This Saturday Newbold travel to leaders Bromsgrove.

League standings and this weekend's fixtures

Newbold won the first of their two big games against fellow title contenders. They beat Whitchurch 15-10 at Parkfield Road on Saturday, while leaders Bromsgrove won 50-0 at Moseley Oak.

Jack Taylor on his way to a hat-trick in Rugby Welsh's win over Atherstone on Saturday

Jack Taylor on his way to a hat-trick in Rugby Welsh's win over Atherstone on Saturday

Newbold stay second in the Midlands 1 West on 80 points to the leaders’ 87, but have opened up a gap over the chasing pack. Dudley Kingswinford on 69 points have overtaken Whitchurch for third spot, by a single point. Newbold visit Bromsgrove this weekend in a game both know could have a big bearing on the league title.

Fourth-placed Peterborough had the edge over injury-hit Lions, who stay 11th in Midlands 1 East after their 36-17 defeat away from home. This weekend Lions are on the road again, this time at eighth-placed West Bridgford, who will be in confident mood following their 81-7 win at Melton Mowbray on Saturday. Lions return to Webb Ellis Road on March 2, hosting sixth-placed Towcestrians.

Old Laurentians and Rugby St Andrews both had a break in Midlands 2 West (South) but will be back in action this weekend. Rugby St Andrews host Old Coventrians in a bottom-of-the-table battle at John Tomalin Way. Saints have 18 points from four wins this season and their visitors 15 from three.

Old Covs were beaten 33-19 in their last outing by OLs, who travel to Southam. Their hosts lost 28-12 to Evesham on Saturday and are in ninth-place. OLs are still second, eight points behind leaders Kenilworth, who beat fifth-placed Earlsdon 47-8 at the weekend. In third spot, just a point adrift from OLs are Kidderminster, who play Earlsdon in this round of fixtures.

Rugby Welsh are now only three points off second spot in Midlands 5 West (South) after their impressive 48-12 victory over fifth-placed Atherstone at Alwyn Road on Saturday.

Welsh have a break in league action until the visit of bottom-club Trinity Guild on March 2, but in the meantime play their Clonmell Cup tie at Lutterworth 2nds on Thursday, 21st February kick-off 7.30pm.