RUGBY ROUND-UP: Old Laurentians keep up pressure at top of table

A look ahead to this weekend's fixtures

The Six Nations internationals and freezing temperatures meant only a couple of the town’s rugby teams were in action at the weekend. The two Midlands 2 West (South) clubs were on their travels. Old Laurentians won 33-19 at Old Coventrians, staying second in the table and keeping up their challenge on leaders Kenilworth, who are three points ahead on 64 to OLs’ 61. Kidderminster are third on 60 in the three-horse race for promotion, with Nuneaton Old Edwardians fourth on 46.

Old Eds were Rugby St Andrew’s hosts on Saturday, winning 27-3. Both teams have a break this weekend and return to league action on February 16, when Saints will host Old Coventrians in a battle of the bottom two at John Tomalin Way, and OLs visit eighth-placed Southam.

Rugby Lions and Newbold were without a game, but both play this weekend. Newbold have the first of two potentially tough fixtures, which could have a bearing on the Midlands 1 West title. Whitchurch, who are third in the table are Saturday’s visitors to Parkfield Road. They have 67 points to second-placed Newbold’s 76. Bromsgrove are the leaders on 82 and will be Newbold’s hosts on February 16.

Over in Midlands 1 East, Rugby Lions have a trip to fifth-placed Peterborough on Saturday. The following week, February 16, will be an important game for 11th-placed Lions when they visit West Bridgford, who are just one place above them. Lions have 35 points from six wins so far this season and their hosts are on 41 from seven. Supporters will have to wait until March 2 for their next game at Webb Ellis Road and the visit of Towcestrians, who are currently fourth.

Rugby Welsh’s Midlands 5 West (South) game with Atherstone at Alwyn Road was called off on Saturday but has been rearranged for this weekend. Welsh are third in the table on 27 points from five wins out of their nine games and their visitors are fifth, with ten points from two wins.

Welsh will also be at home again for their next league fixture after that on March 2 against Trinity Guild.