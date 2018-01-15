RUGBY ROUND-UP: St Andrews level at top of league after great victory over leaders

Old Laurentians keep up promotion push with win over Oakham

Rugby St Andrews won their crucial top-of-the table match with leaders Old Coventrians 29-22 at John Tomalin Way. They are now level with Shipston on Stour at the top of Midlands 3 West (South) on 46 points, with Old Leamingtonians and Old Coventrians chasing, both on 44.

Will Headley and Ryan Taylor in Saturday's 29-22 victory

Old Leams are Saints’ next opponents on January 27 for another crunch game in the title race. They beat bottom club Old Wheatleyans 64-12 on Saturday.

The day’s other winners were Old Laurentians. They beat tenth-place Oakham 35-30 at Fenley Field to move up to fourth in Midlands 2 East (South), eight points behind leaders Oadby Wyggestonians. OLs’ next play 11th-placed Stamford on January 27, who lost 20-15 to seventh-placed Long Buckby this week.

Newbold went down 28-3 at near neighbours Nuneaton, who are sixth in the Midlands Premier division. But Newbold are hoping they will be able to secure vital league points this weekend when they travel to Old Halesonians, who are one place below them at the bottom of the table. Hales lost 50-7 on Saturday to Longton, who are 12th, just one place above Newbold.

Rugby Lions’ game with tenth-placed Worcester started well at Webb Ellis Road and they were soon 12 points up. But their Midlands 1 West visitors were soon in charge and won 34-17, dropping Lions down two places in the table to seventh.

James Orbinson, Jon Bean and Charlie Seager in OLs' win against Oakham PICTURES BY MIKE BAKER

This week Lions face another tough prospect at fourth-placed Stoke, who beat Moseley Oak 39-17 at the weekend.

Third in Midlands 5 West (South) Rugby Welsh have a break from league action until February 17, when they travel to Keresley.

Old Laurentians Troy Owen going for the line, with Jon Bean

Newbold's Joss Thompson and Phil Reed get to grips with a Nuneaton player PICTURES BY STEVE SMITH

Ben Nuttall breaks through the Nuneaton defence

Try scorer Scott Truslove, with Stuart Lee for Lions at Webb Ellis Road PICTURES BY RAY ANDREWS