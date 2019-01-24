RUGBY ROUND-UP: Who's playing where this weekend?

Lions, OLs and Saints all at home

Rugby Lions lost out 33-13 on Saturday to a strong Oundle side, who are third in Midlands 1 East. Lions are still 11th despite a string of much-improved performances and good results. This weekend they are back at Webb Ellis Road with another tough game in prospect, against league leaders Paviors, who beat fourth-placed Peterborough 20-15 at the weekend.

Newbold will visit Sutton Coldfield on Saturday

Newbold were back in form after their unexpected defeat at Stoke last week. On Saturday they romped to a 42-7 victory at ninth-placed Stourbridge. They are on the road again this week, visiting eighth-placed Sutton Coldfield. Their hosts will be reeling from a 19-15 defeat at 12th-placed Moseley Oak on Friday evening. Newbold are still second in Midlands 1 West, six points behind Bromsgrove.

Old Laurentians narrowly missed out in a place in the Midlands Intermediate Cup final when they went down 25-22 at Kidderminster on Saturday. This weekend OLs host Nuneaton Old Edwardians, in what could be another close contest. OLs are third in Midlands 2 West (South) and their vistors fifth. Kenilworth still top the table on 59 points, with Kidderminster next on 55, OLs on 51 with Earlsdon and Old Eds both a little way behind on 40.

Rugby St Andrews host Leamington at John Tomalin Way on Saturday, having slipped to the bottom of the division. Saints will be hoping their fourth win of the season will come against their eighth-placed visitors.

After their excellent run in the Midlands Junior Vase, which ended 30-20 in the semi-final at Mellish on Saturday, Rugby Welsh are back in league action on Saturday. Currently third in Midlands 5 West (South), the Alwyn Road side have a trip to second-placed Birmingham Civil Service.

Old Laurentians are at home to Nuneaton Old Edwardians this weekend

Ryan Taylor in action for Saints earlier this season. Leamington are the visitors to John Tomalin Way this weekend