RUGBY ROUND-UP: Wins for Newbold and leaders Rugby St Andrews

Disappointment for Old Laurentians in promotion campaign

Saturday saw another well-deserved win for Newbold, building on so many strong recent performances. They beat seventh-placed Bridgnorth 26-11 at Parkfield Road, Newbold are still second from bottom in the Midlands Premier division on 29 points, with Old Halesonians on 8 after being Sandbach 17-14 at the weekend. Longton are on 36 after their 28-26 win over Derby, with Lichfield on 37 completing the bottom four places.

KJ Henry about to touch down for a try for Newbold

This weekend Newbold play their re-arranged game at Bournville. Bridgnorth host Longton and Old Hales travel to Peterborough Lions.

In Midlands 1 West, there was no such optimism for Lions’ fans as their team went down 54-10 to league leaders Burton at Webb Ellis Road. Lions stay 11th, with the bottom five places seeing Melbourne on 39 points, Lions 38, Sutton Coldfield 31, Camp Hill 30 and Wolverhampton 26.

Results on Saturday saw Wolverhampton beat sixth-placed Stourbridge Lions 24-19 away from home and Sutton Coldfield also won, 37-10 against Worcester, who are ninth. Camp Hill’s game with Moseley Oak was postponed.

Lions have another tough game this weekend when they travel to third-placed Bromsgrove. The following week, March 24, they have a trip to Camp Hill.

Rugby Lions Sam James and George Curtis battling with league leaders Burton at Webb Ellis Road on Saturday PICTURES BY RAY ANDREWS

There was disappointment too for Old Laurentians, playing Belgrave who started the day one place and ten points below them in Midlands 2 East (South). Their 18-3 win at Fenley Field closed the gap between fourth and fifth to six points.

The top of the table sees leaders Oadby Wyggestonians on 72 points, just ahead of Market Harborough on 71 and Luton 69. OLs have 62 and Belgrave 56.

This weekend OLs play their snow-hit fixture at Stewarts & Lloyds, who are tenth. Luton’s game with Market Harborough could affect the top placings.

Midlands 3 West (South) league leaders Rugby St Andrews beat tenth-placed Upton on Severn 25-8 at John Tomalin Way. Saints, on 66 points, are now seven points ahead of second-placed Old Leamingtonians, who have 59. Old Coventrians have 58 and Shipston, in fourth, on 56.

Lions taking on the league leaders Burton with Tanama Bolenaivalu (17), Ash Williams (left) and Maika Burenivalu (right)

Shipston will be Saints’ hosts this weekend in another game re-arranged from a couple of weeks ago due to the weather.

Rugby Welsh were beaten 20-3 by Kings Norton in Midlands 5 West (South), while in their division’s only other game Birmingham Exiles beat struggling Trinity Guild 19-12.

Rugby Welsh’s next league game is on March 24, when they host Trinity Guild.

Aldridge are still top on 33 points, with Kings Norton next on 30, Atherstone third with 28, Welsh fourth with 24, aahead of Keresley on 20, Birmingham Exiles on 18 and Trinity Guild with just a single bonus point.

Charlie Seager in Old Laurentians game with Belgrave PICTURES BY MIKE BAKER

Troy Owen with the ball for Old Laurentians at Fenley Field on Saturday

George Headley, Will Headley and Ryan Taylor in Saints win over Upton PICTURES BY MIKE BAKER