RUGBY ROUND-UP: Wins for OLs, Saints and Welsh

Results and pictures from Saturday’s games

Newbold didn’t manage to pull off another victory in their recent good run, but held Midlands Premier leaders Birmingham & Solihull to a 29-3 scoreline at Parkfield Road.

Ben Dawes with Joss Thompson and Stu Houghton in Saturday's game at Parkfield Road

Newbold are still 13th in the table on 25 points from 20 games. Five points ahead with a game in hand, 12th placed Longton also lost, 45-43 against Bournville. Old Halesonians are bottom on 4 points, still without a win.

Newbold’s next game is on March 3 at tenth-placed Bournville.

Rugby Lions season is slipping away from them and they are risking a relegation battle, as they are now 11th in Midlands 1 West, after losing to bottom club Wolverhampton 37-26 at Webb Ellis Road.

Lions’ next opponents, away on March 3 are third-placed Bromsgrove, who lost 27-23 on Friday to Moseley Oak.

Rugby Lions George Curtis and Dave Weston in Saturday's defeat by Wolverhampton PICTURES BY RAY ANDREWS

Old Laurentians consolidated their fourth place in Midlands 2 East (South) with their 34-7 win over struggling Pinley.

Oadby Wyggestonians are still top on 71 points, with Market Harborough next on 66 and Luton third on 65. OLs have 62 points and are now ten points clear of fifth-placed Belgrave.

OLs are away at tenth-placed Stewarts & Lloyds on March 3.

Rugby St Andrews are still top of Midlands 3 West (South) on 61 points after Saturday’s 53-8 win over eighth-placed Woodrush.

Lions Ash Williams on a run at Webb Ellis Road on Saturday

Their next game on March 3 will be a crucial one in the promotion race at second-placed Shipston on Stour, who are five points behind them on 56.

In Midlands 5 West (South) Rugby Welsh had another good day, beating Keresley 22-13 away from home. They stay fourth in the league on 24 points.

In other games in the division Birmingham Exiles beat Atherstone 22-14 and Kings Norton won 53-0 against Trinity Guild.

On March 3 Welsh are at home to Kings Norton, who are just one point and one place above them in the table.

Ben Scott and Olly Cowley in Old Laurentians win over Pinley PICTURES BY MIKE BAKER

Troy Owen skips a tackle at Fenley Field on Saturday

Will Headley in Rugby St Andrews victory over Woodrush PICTURES BY MIKE BAKER