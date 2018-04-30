RUGBY: Rugby Lions staying up in Midlands 1 for next season

League table corrected with five points for Hereford game

It has been confirmed today that Rugby Lions have avoided relegation and will play in Midlands 1 again next season.

Saturday’s results appeared to see them relegated, but supporters will be relieved that this is not the case.

The problem arose from Lions only being credited with four points from their 24-22 win at Hereford on April 14, when it should have been five. Lions had scored four tries to earn the bonus point.

The club noticed the discrepancy and appealed to the RFU Midlands division last week. The club received the good news about their league survival this morning and the Midlands 1 West table has been altered.

Previously it had seemed that Melbourne, who played their final game against Dudley Kingswinford on Saturday, needed only a single bonus point to push Lions into the third relegation spot by means of a better points difference. That they achieved with a 14-19 defeat to earn a losing bonus point, but with the figures rectified Melbourne actually remain a point behind Lions.

Lions finish the season 11th out of the 14 teams, with 48 points, ahead of Melbourne on 47, Camp Hill 37 and Wolverhampton 26.