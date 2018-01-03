RUGBY: Rugby Welsh and AEI blow away cobwebs in annual festive fixture

Support from guest players ensure hard-fought Christmas encounter

AEI Rugby 14

Rugby Welsh 47

AEI and Welsh blew the cobwebs away with their traditional Christmas encounter with both sides being aided by other local players helping to ensure a hard fought contest took place.

The game started off quickly with Welsh scoring a converted try in the opening couple of minutes through guest Jamie Mapletoft.

AEI responded quickly through a powerful burst from their prop forward before Welsh retook the lead with a try from Adam Bond, all within the first ten minutes.

The game then settled down with Welsh looking to move the ball wide to use their quick backs effectively. AEI tackled hard throughout and looked to use their large pack to deny Welsh possession.

With a player in the sin bin following a high tackle Welsh were able to score two converted tries, before half time, one following a five-metre lineout and Chris Grant finished off a well-worked three-quarter move involving Jack Taylor and Bond.

The second half saw AEI start well with their prop again showing good power to crash over from short range for a converted try.

However Welsh generally regained control and used the wind effectively to ensure the game was played in the opposition half. Adam Bond and guest Randolph Scott scored tries before the final try of the game came through the forwards, all of which were well converted by Mapletoft.

An enjoyable afternoon and good preparation for Welsh as they return to league action this weekend when they travel to Birmingham Exiles.