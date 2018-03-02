RUGBY: Rugby Welsh pay tribute to their President Don Moses

‘A wonderful ambassador for the club - everyone enjoyed his company’

Rugby Welsh RFC have been deeply saddened by the passing away of their president, former captain and life member, Don Moses following his brave battle with cancer.

Don was a proud Welshman, born in New Inn and going to secondary school in Tumble, South Wales.

He moved to Rugby to start an apprenticeship as a draughtsman staying at Coton House and working for BTH.

Along with many other Welsh apprentices who moved to Rugby, Don joined Rugby Welsh RFC.

He initially played in the front row but was an excellent all round player who could play in any position, captaining the 1st XV in 1965-66.

After retiring from the game Don again became a huge influence in the club in the last 20 years.

He was a wonderful ambassador for the club when he took over as President, representing the club at District meetings for many years.

Everyone enjoyed Don’s company at the rugby club, irrespective of their age or background.

He was always supportive of the team, a true gentleman, and was a regular face at both home and away matches for many years.

He was fun to be around and always enjoyed the end of season tours from Italy to Scarborough!

Don will be sorely missed by all his friends at Rugby Welsh RFC and the local rugby community. The club wish to send their sincere condolences to his wife Sue and all the family at this sad time.