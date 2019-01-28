RUGBY: Sad start to year as AEI mourn members of their rugby family

Clonmel Cup game with Southam

Rugby & District RFU Clonmel Cup

Action from Saturday's Clonmel Cup game

AEI RFC 12 Southam RFC 2nd XV 22

Having had to bid a solemn farewell to AEI alumnus Ian ‘Cockers’ Cockerill at home a fortnight ago, the AEI found themselves again having to mourn the passing of a member of the AEI family. Amanda Shallcross may not have pulled on the jersey but she was no less a member of the rugby family and will be sorely missed.

The game was played in a vibrant and friendly spirit by both sides in fitting tribute to those who have passed on far too soon, albeit with the visitors coming out on top thanks to a better drilled and unselfish backline.

Having endured a difficult end to 2018, the AEI have started 2019 with a greater sense of purpose and enjoyment in their gameplay, remembering that which has made the AEI fondly looked on by all associated with this illustrious club.

Whilst on the wrong side of the score line the AEI‘s two scores, finished by Derek McCulloch and Jack Udall were examples of the team play which have been the hallmark of the AEI throughout the years.

Thanks to everyone, new - Dylan, Ryan and Harvey - and old (Andrew Clark) for helping to right the ship and those who made Southam work hard for their victory. AEI have no game next weekend but February 9 is the next fixture with AEI’s infamous late Christmas party following later that day.

# A minute’s silence was also observed in tribute to Amanda Shallcross at Webb Ellis Road on Saturday, before Lions’ league game. Amanda played for Rugby Lionesses.