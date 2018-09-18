RUGBY: Saints Under 12s gain experience at Pinley Festival

Under 10s keen to welcome new recruits

St Andrews U12s were invited to the inaugural Pinley Rugby Festival on Sunday, a welcome opportunity to get acquainted with the new rules as the lads step up through the age groups. A round-robin tournament saw the RSA U12s play two games in a row against Pinley and Newbold. Poor tackling in both games let Saints down, but they also took many positives from these two back to back games.

After an hour’s break, they took to the field again against a larger Earlsdon team. RSA started off strongly and ran in a few quick tries. This raised morale and finally saw the lads play to their rucking and mauling strengths. Strong running from Louis Kavanagh, Dan Twigger and Luke Wakelin opening up the gaps for the rest of the team to pour through and score a couple of tries for a well deserved victory. Job done and a whole month’s worth of rugby played in one morning.

Rugby St Andrews Under 10s are currently looking for players to bolster their depleted numbers for the coming season. If your son or daughter is playing in a big squad at a local club and struggling to get game time due to the squad size, then come to the Saints and play every match, every week! Training this Sunday, 10am at the club’s Ashlawn Road pitches.