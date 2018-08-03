RUGBY: Shaking things up and raising the bar for new season at Newbold

Performances since Christmas have given Parkfield Road side a massive confidence boost for Midlands 1 West campaign

Newbold RFC are looking forward to the new season in Midlands 1 West where they’ll lock horns with a number of old foes such as Sutton Coldfield, Stoke-on-Trent and Hereford, writes Sean O’Brien.

Though disappointed at being relegated last season, the performances since Christmas have given ‘Bold massive confidence for the coming season.

The players and coaches learned so much last season, and will look to use that experience to good effect come September 1 when Moseley Oak come to Parkfield Road.

The squad remains remarkably similar to last year, though Lloyd Warner has hung up his boots and Richard Murray has moved away. A smattering of new faces and some early appearances at training of some up and coming talent, will create competition for places.

The coaches, Matt Davies and Phil Reed learned just as much if not more than the players last year. They are raising the bar, changing things up a little to keep interest and enjoyment high, and getting good numbers at training.

Newbold’s feet are firmly on the ground and want to make sure that local players know that the doors are open for players of all abilities, whether playing seriously or for fun.

The seconds under Simon Smith are looking forward to their season also, and are in a more realistic league than last year, when the going got tough against semi-pro clubs with much greater strength in depth.

The thirds will be chasing silverware in their league, and the Colts look strong having retained a core of last year’s team. A few new faces in the ranks would be most welcome though.

Newbold have not just shaken off last season, they have shaken things up for the new one, getting ready for what will be another challenging but hopefully successful campaign.