RUGBY SLIDESHOW: Bonus-point win for Rugby Welsh over Atherstone

Victory in final league game sees Alwyn Road side finish third

Pictures by Mike Baker

Angus Wilson with the ball for Rugby Welsh

Midlands 5 West (South)

Rugby Welsh 36 Atherstone 7

Welsh completed their league season with a bonus-point victory over a hard working Atherstone outfit to finish the season in third position.

Welsh were grateful to local rivals Old Laurentians who allowed them the use of their pitch because of broken posts at Alwyn Road. In pleasant, if occasionally windy conditions Atherstone , despite only having 14 players, began well with their youthful pack running hard and their experienced flyhalf causing the home side problems. They took the lead with a penalty try, awarded when Welsh were not back the required distance from a quickly taken free kick near the line.

Adam Bond on the charge for Rugby Welsh against Atherstone on Saturday

It took Welsh some time to get any hold on the game but eventually the hard running of Andy Higham, George the Greek and Leigh Colledge gave more possession to the backs with Jack Taylor and Adam Bond always looking dangerous. Taylor was unfortunate not to be awarded a try when adjudged not to have grounded the ball correctly, but in the final move of the half he made amends after a period of pressure scoring near the posts with Angus Wilson converting to level the scores.

Welsh began the second half well with their scrummage dominating and from a 10 metre scrum Andy Higham showed good control to score a try, excellently converted by Wilson. Both sides had players sinbinned for preventing quick release of the ball and it was Welsh who began to take control of the game. An interception inside his half by Gareth Hart saw him race away and when he kicked ahead Jack Taylor was on hand to touch down for a try. Shortly afterwards a three quarter move enabled Hart to score a bonus-point try.

To Atherstone’s credit they never let their heads drop and Welsh were again reduced to 14 with a sinbinning as they had to defend their line. Welsh defence was much stronger in the second half and their backs were keen to attack from all positions of the field. Adam Bond deservedly got on the scoresheet with a well taken try and Jack Taylor completed his hat-trick with the final score of the game , his try being converted by Wilson.

An exciting season for Welsh is drawing to a close with a final friendly against Newbold 3rds due on April 27. Please check with club for further details along with the Club Dinner on May 11.