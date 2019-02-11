RUGBY SLIDESHOW: Impressive victory for Rugby Welsh over Atherstone

Pictures by Mike Baker

Midlands 5 West (South)

Glenn Bond playing against Atherstone

Rugby Welsh 48 Atherstone 12

Welsh got their season back on track with an impressive victory over an enthusiastic and hard working Atherstone side. Welsh started their first home game in two months impressively with Colledge and Galleno making powerful forward runs and the backs looking to spread the ball wide at every opportunity and they were soon head with a penalty from Glenn Bond. Atherstone, with a mixture of youth and experience defended aggressively but Welsh extended their lead with a wonderfully created try involving several players with Matty Richards finishing off the move and Glenn Bond adding the extra points. Shortly afterwards Jack Taylor raced down the touchline and scored this first try of the afternoon and the conversion from Bond gave Welsh a 17 point lead after 20 minutes.

To the opposition’s credit they worked their way back into the game with their forwards winning more possession and Welsh became frustrated, giving away numerous penalties. However the home defence was strong and there were no further scores in the first half.

Welsh upped their game at the start of the second half and soon extended their lead when their ever versatile captain Adam Bond, playing at hooker, crashed over in the corner from a blind side move for a try brilliantly converted by his brother Glenn. Atherstone deservedly got on the scoresheet with a try through their forwards but from a 5 metre lineout Andy Higham picked up a loose throw to secure the extra point.

Welsh gave extended opportunities to newer players to the club with Dave Hunting working hard on the wing and scrum half Jay Ellerington performing well. Another addition this season, No 8 Greek George capitalised on the powerful scrum to score his first try for the club diving over following a 5 metre scrum with Bond continuing his superb kicking performance adding the extra points.

Atherstone continued to work hard and scores another converted try but the afternoon’s success was rounded off by the impressive Jack Taylor who scored two late tries to complete a well deserved hat-trick with Bond adding one conversion.

With other league results going their way there is still plenty to play for in the league. Welsh will now play their Clonmell Cup tie at Lutterworth 2nds on Thursday, 21st February kick-off 7.30pm.

Jack Taylor on his way to a hat-trick of tries, with Anthony Reynolds in support

Matty Richards scores a try

Angus Wilson in Saturday's win