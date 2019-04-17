RUGBY SLIDESHOW: League champions Old Laurentians Colts v Leamington Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Pictures by Mike Baker Champions Old Laurentians Colts won their last Warwickshire Colts League game of the season 55-17 against Leamington at Fenley Field on Saturday. Old Laurentians Colts v Leamington Here's a few action shots from our photographer Mike Baker . . . . . . . . . RUGBY: Old Laurentians so close to second spot and play-offs