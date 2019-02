Pictures by Mike Baker

Warwickshire Colts Cup

Ammon Badesha in Saturday's win over Leamington

Old Laurentian Colts 66 Leamington Colts 7

OLs Colts moved irresistibly into the next round of the Warwickshire Colts Cup with this win over a Leamington side who stuck manfully to their task to the end, writes Bill Wallis.

Although ultimately overwhelmed by a dominant home side they tackled until they dropped and tried to take the game to OLs whenever they won possession.

OLs dominated territory and possession, their well drilled pack churning out a mass of quick ball for a strong running back line to feast on.

Joe Oliver with the ball for OLs Colts in the Warwickshire Cup game

On duty at half back were a pair of regulars from the Under 16 side, Ammon Badesha at fly half and, making his Colts debut at scrum half, Max Wootton, grandson of OLs’ legend, the late Terry Wootton.

Both fitted seamlessly into a supremely confident side who never relaxed the pressure on their game opponents.

Catching the eye throughout was the powerful running of OLs’ forwards, who frequently punched holes in the Leamington defence and claimed their share of the ten tries scored.

Dan Price kicked six conversions and when he was replaced in the second half, Ammon Badesha added two more.

George Lee was one of OLs' try scorers

There was a nice symmetrical feel to the scoring sequence, OLs crossing for five tries in each half.

Tom Parker was first across the line, followed at regular intervals by George Lee, Matt Barnaby, Harry Brown and Joe Oliver.

First to touch down after the break was James Law, then Tom Parker and Matt Barnaby each claimed a second before Josh Greenwood and Rafa Cruz completed the scoring.

OLs’ sights are now firmly fixed on a possible league and cup double this season as they are top of the Warwickshire Colts League with a nine-point lead over second placed Old Leamingtonians.

James Law withstands a Leamington tackle

Although the latter have two games in hand, if OLs win their final two fixtures, starting with Kenilworth this Saturday, they will be confident of finishing on top of the pile at the end of the season.

Josh Greenwood