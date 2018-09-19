RUGBY SLIDESHOW: Pictures of Rugby St Andrews at Kenilworth

Newly promoted Saints still looking for their first win in higher division

Although Rugby St Andrews probably don't want to re-live their 66-22 defeat at Kenilworth on Saturday in Midlands 2 West (South), these are the pictures taken by our sister paper's photographer.

Kristen Enefer and Ryan Taylor tackling in Saturday's game

It's very early days, but Kenilworth now lead the table with the maximum ten points. It looks like Saints' next league game on September 29 won't be an easy one either as visitors Kidderminster also have ten points from two wins and are in second spot.