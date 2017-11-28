RUGBY SLIDESHOW: Rugby Lions v Camp Hill

Pictures from Saturday's game at Webb Ellis Road

Pictures by Mike Baker

Alex Tansley on a determined run against Camp Hill

Midlands 1 West

Rugby Lions 19 Camp Hill 22

Rugby welcomed Camp Hill to Webb Ellis Road, aiming to return to winning ways after a run of three games without a victory, writes Dave Rushall.

The visitors kicked off in bright sunshine and were soon putting the Lions’ defence under pressure. A catch and drive from a line-out resulted in a try for Camp Hill in the left corner, although several Lions players questioned the grounding of the ball. The conversion attempt failed. Rugby’s pack were beginning to gain the upper hand and a driving maul from the visitors’ 22 led to Liam Munro being driven over, converted by Dave Weston. A strong run up the right touchline by Alex Tansley was followed up by Sam Herrington to claim Rugby’s second try, although this time the conversion was missed.

Jonny Ure in Saturday's game, which Camp Hill won 22-19

Herrington looked likely to score again, but was tackled two metres short, and his flip pass went astray and the danger was cleared. Rugby ended the first half strongly but Camp Hill’s defence just about held out to leave the half time score 12-5 to the Lions.

Lions were the better side in the first period but the second half was to prove a totally different story with the home side struggling to get out of their own half. Camp Hill were beginning to throw the ball at every opportunity and it was no great surprise when weak tackling allowed an easy score under the posts to tie the score.

Even Lions’ normally dominant pack were being out-muscled, and the inability to clear their lines to touch, and string more than three passes together, meant the pressure was incessant.

Camp Hill were gaining confidence as the game went on, and possible over-confidence led to a loose pass being gratefully intercepted by Daniel Parrington on Lions’ 22. He streaked away to score near the posts, totally against the run of play to restore Lions’ seven-point lead.

Lions George Curtis

Back came Camp Hill, and following a ruck on Lions’ 22, their scrum half picked the ball up and strolled over the line without anyone getting near him. The conversion was missed to leave Lions only two points in front.

Stuart Lee was then shown a yellow card for a deliberate knock-on and Camp Hill could sense victory. With a penalty advantage to the visitors being played, the fly half chipped the ball beautifully across field into the arms of the winger who gleefully touched down in the corner to give them the lead with two minutes left. The kicker missed the conversion, but used up all the allowed time to run the clock down and secure a well deserved victory.

Lions were shocking in the second half, but full credit should go to Camp Hill who thoroughly deserved the win. Their small but vociferous band of supporters, who arrived expecting a 40-point drubbing and who would have been grateful for one point, could not quite believe they were going home with five.

Next week the Lions visit second-placed Dudley Kingswinford for a 2.15pm kick-off.