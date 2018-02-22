RUGBY SLIDESHOW: Rugby St Andrews 2nds in Clonmel Cup action with Lutterworth

Pictures by Mike Baker

Clonmel Cup
Rugby St Andrews 2nds 10 Lutterworth 2nds 38
It was always going to be a stern test for Saints, at John Tomalin Way on Saturday, playing a club that plays two levels above them but the final 38 -10 scoreline does not do justice to their effort and commitment.
Saints scored two excellent tries in the first half of this Rugby & District RFU second team competition, but Lutterworth’s clinical finishing and goalkicking brought them three tries, all converted, and a penalty.
Saints tightened up their defence and restricted their visitors to two more converted tries but did not manage to finish off a number of promising moves.

Ben Steele in the 2nds cup game with Fraser Caithness and Tom White

David Lewis with the ball for Saints 2nds, with Merion Parsons and Fraser Caithness

