RUGBY SLIDESHOW: Rugby St Andrews 2nds in Clonmel Cup action with Lutterworth

Pictures by Mike Baker

Clonmel Cup

Rugby St Andrews 2nds 10 Lutterworth 2nds 38

It was always going to be a stern test for Saints, at John Tomalin Way on Saturday, playing a club that plays two levels above them but the final 38 -10 scoreline does not do justice to their effort and commitment.

Saints scored two excellent tries in the first half of this Rugby & District RFU second team competition, but Lutterworth’s clinical finishing and goalkicking brought them three tries, all converted, and a penalty.

Saints tightened up their defence and restricted their visitors to two more converted tries but did not manage to finish off a number of promising moves.

Ben Steele in the 2nds cup game with Fraser Caithness and Tom White