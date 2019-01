Pictures by Mike Baker

Rugby St Andrews recorded an excellent fourth league win of the season on Saturday, beating Leamington 18-12 at John Tomalin Way.

It lifts Saints off the bottom of Midlands 2 West (South) back into 11th place, with their visitors still eighth.

This weekend Saints have a trip to fifth-placed Nuneaton Old Edwardians, who lost 45-22 at Old Laurentians on Saturday.



Will Headley with the ball for St Andrews in Saturday's 18-12 victory at John Tomalin Way