RUGBY SLIDESHOW: Rugby St Andrews in their 31-18 win over Silhillians

Pictures by Mike Baker

There was joy at John Tomalin Way for Rugby St Andrews on Saturday as they notched up an excellent fifth league win of the season. Saints beat seventh-placed Silhillians 31-18.

Will Headley goes over for a try for Saints on Saturday

Although Saints are still bottom of Midlands 2 West (South) on 24 points and starring at a quick return to Midlands 3 after their promotion as champions last year, there is still a chance.

Saints are only a single point behind the three teams above them, Southam, Old Coventrians and Evesham, who are their hosts on April 13. Before that Saints welcome sixth-placed Earlsdon on April 6.

Fifth-placed Barkers Butts are this Saturday’s hosts, no doubt also buoyed by last weekend's 61-15 win over promotion-seeking Old Laurentians.



