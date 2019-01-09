RUGBY SLIDESHOW: Rugby St Andrews take on league leaders Kenilworth

Pictures by Mike Baker

Rugby St Andrews welcomed league leaders Kenilworth to John Tomalin Way on Saturday.

And while they put up a good fight, the visitors showed why they are top of the table, winning 38-13.

After their promotion as champions last season, Saints have three wins to their name so far in Midlands 2 West (South).

These came against Old Coventrians back in October and more recently in December over Barkers Butts and Earsdon but they need some more as they are still 11th out of the 12 teams in the table.

This weekend Saints have another tough game in prospect, when they visit second-placed Kidderminster, who will be smarting from their narrow defeat by Old Laurentians on Saturday.

