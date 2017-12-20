RUGBY SLIDESHOW: Rugby Welsh so close to ending leaders' unbeaten run

Pictures from Saturday's fantastic performance at Alwyn Road

PICTURES BY MIKE BAKER

Rugby Welsh and Aldridge in action PICTURES BY MIKE BAKER

Midlands 5 West (South)

Rugby Welsh 6 Aldridge 8

Welsh produced an immense performance against unbeaten league leaders Aldridge and were only denied victory by a late penalty goal.

This was a hard fought game played in good spirit and produced some excellent rugby from both sides.

In the first ever meeting between the two sides the pitch had recovered well from the inclement weather conditions earlier in the week and from the outset it was obvious that Aldridge were a confident well organised outfit.

They fielded an experienced large front five and with a powerful running inside centre they caused Welsh plenty of early problems with their direct play.

However Welsh resisted the pressure admirably with Lorenzo and Andy Higham working wonders in the back row.

Aldridge took the lead when midway through the half their winger squeezed over in the corner for an unconverted try.

As the half entered its latter stages Welsh began to win more possession and their forwards began to maul and ruck effectively and preventing the opposition scrum half from gaining clean possession.

Jamie Roche was at the heart of the action winning plenty of lineout ball and making some typical barnstorming runs. With the last kick of the half Angus Wilson kicked a penalty to narrow Aldridge’s lead.

The second half saw Welsh continue to more than match the league leaders who began to become agitated with their performance.

Youngster Jack Worrall-Soper performed admirably at prop but in truth this was a team performance with the whole squad deserving praise. Angus Wilson put Welsh ahead with another well struck penalty midway through the half and a surprise result seemed a real possibility.

To Aldridge’s credit they responded and only last ditch tackles prevented two tries.

With ten minutes left they retook the lead with a well struck penalty.

Welsh refused to buckle and threw everything into the remaining minutes with Robin going close following a charge down but they could not get another score to leave them frustrated with the result but proud of their performance.

Welsh showed that with their best squad they can match anyone in their league and the large numbers who went on the social night afterwards all agreed they could look forward to 2018 with increased confidence.