Narrow victory over Barkers Butts

Pictures by Mike Baker

Grant Taylor breaks for Saints against Barkers Butts on Saturday

Rugby St Andrews beat Barkers Butts 27-25 at John Tomalin Way on Saturday. Their second league win of the season lifts them up to tenth place in Midlands 2 West (South), above Southam and Old Coventrians, with their visitors now seventh.

This Saturday Saints finish their 2018 fixtures with a trip to fifth-place Earlsdon. After the festive break, their league action resumes on January 5 at home to leaders Kenilworth.

Scott Randall with the ball for St Andrews in their 27-25 win