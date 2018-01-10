RUGBY SLIDESHOW: Very good win for Newbold Colts against Stratford

Pictures from Saturday's game at Parkfield Road

PICTURES BY MIKE BAKER

Jamal Sakinmaz in possession for Newbold Colts in their win over Stratford on Saturday

Newbold’s Colts kicked off 2018 by hosting Stratford at Parkfield Road on a bright but cold afternoon.

Starting with the assistance of the slope in the first half Newbold took the lead early on with Oisin McKenna scoring in the corner and only just missing the conversion due to the very strong wind.

Callum Rowe-Smith scored in the exact same place minutes later to make it 12-0 after Oisin used his first insight to adjust his kick to convert it successfully.

Stratford then scored and converted a reply to make it 12-7.

Oisin McKenna with man of the match Travis Taylor in support in the Parkfield Road sunshine

A suspected serious injury to a Stratford player forced the game to move to the first team pitch in the second half which helped the Bold as Stratford never got to use the Rec’s slope.

A hard fought second half with strong and determined defending from both sides made the game a pleasure to watch.

Newbold dug deep to overcome two yellow cards for professional fouls to hold on and a try-saving tackle by Ben Farrell kept the scoreline 12-7 at the final whistle and very good win to the Boldy Colts.

Newbold were playing like a team with many years of experience together and all were worth awarding man of the match, but only one can be given, so this week it goes to Travis Taylor for some great lines and a never give up attitude.