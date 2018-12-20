RUGBY: Teams take a break for festive fortnight

League action resumes on January 5

The town’s rugby teams finished their league programme for 2018 in atrocious weather at the weekend, ahead of their festive break. Games resume on January 5.

Rugby Lions ended the year on a high, with a convincing 55-5 win over Northampton Old Scouts, their fifth in their Midlands 1 East campaign.

Lions’ next opponents are fifth-placed Oadby Wyggestonians, away.

In Midlands 1West Newbold completed an outstanding first half of the season with their 13th win in 14 games, beating Worcester 17-14. Newbold are just a point behind league leaders Bromsgrove and will kick-off the new year by welcoming Old Halesonians, who are fifth.

Old Laurentians are now third in Midlands 2 West (South) thanks to a 23-20 result at Evesham. OLs host second-placed Kidderminster in their next game.

Rugby St Andrews recorded their third league victory, this time claiming the scalp of fifth-placed Earlsdon 11-10. Leaders Kenilworth are their next visitors.

Rugby Welsh resume their Midlands 5 West (South) fixtures hosting Trinity Guild while AEI Rugby will welcome Keresley for their first league game of 2019.