RUGBY: The weekend’s round-up and final 2017 fixtures

Victories for Lions, OLs and Saints

It was a better weeekend for all our rugby teams, with victories for Lions, Old Laurentians and St Andrews and only Newbold just missing out but gaining a losing bonus point.

Newbold's Ethan Wookey in their game with Lichfield on Saturday

At Parkfield Road Newbold were narrowly beaten 24-21 by Lichfield, who are a couple of places above them in the lower reaches of the Midlands Premier division.

This Saturday, the last round of league fixtures before the Christmas break, Newbold are at home again. This time they host seventh-placed Scunthorpe and will be looking to reverse September’s 38-33 away defeat.

In the only game which survived the weather in Midlands 1 West, Rugby Lions put in a much better performance for their home crowd on Saturday, winning 38-15 against Hereford. Fifth and sixth in the table respectively, Lions managed to halt their run of five games without a win, most recently losing 28-17 at high-flying Dudley Kingswinford.

Lions finish this half of the season with a trip to 12th-placed Melbourne, who they beat 33-15 back in week two.

Wing Jonny Ure with James Wilsher-Aiken and Sam James in Rugby Lions' win PICTURES BY MIKE BAKER

Old Laurentians had a good 34-24 win over Luton, who remain one place and two points ahead of them in Midlands 2 East (South). Fourth placed OLs host sixth-placed Market Bosworth in their final league game for 2017.

The top of the division is still fairly close after ten games, with leaders Oadby Wyggestonians on 46 points, second-placed Market Harborough on 42, Luton on 40 and OLs on 38.

Rugby St Andrews are up to second spot in Midlands 3 West (South) after their 17-12 win at 11th-placed Bromyard. With 32 points now, Saints are just two points behind leaders Old Coventrians and just one ahead of both Shipston on Stour and Dunlop, the latter being the visitors to John Tomalin Way this Saturday.

Without a league game for the last couple of weeks, Rugby Welsh are back in action at Alwyn Road on Saturday hosting unbeaten Midlands 5 West (South) leaders Aldridge.

Stuart Lee for Lions against Hereford

Welsh are third, with three wins from their five outings so far.

League games resume for all the teams on January 6.