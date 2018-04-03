RUGBY: Three Lionesses named in county squad

Warwickshire Women announce players for Gill Burns County Championship

The Warwickshire Women’s squad that will compete in Division Two of the Gill Burns County Championship has been announced, with three players from Rugby Lionesses selected.

Sarah Akerman, Sharon Amora and Selina Singleton have been called up and join a squad that includes 11 players from both Old Leamingtonians and Kenilworth. The University of Warwick, Coventry University, Coventry Welsh, Rugby Lionesses, Birmingham Exiles, Worcester, Sutton Coldfield and Lichfield are also represented.

Kenilworth’s centre and full back Felicity Baldwin will captain the 35-strong squad side. It will be her third season playing for Warwickshire, with Old Leamingtonians’ Jen Vermeulen as vice-captain.

The side have a friendly against the East Midlands in mid-April before they play two matches in the County Championship against Hampshire (April 29) and Essex (May 13).

Squad: Lucy Bonsall, Harriet Cumber, Tree Fearon, Kyra Gleeson, Leah Heath, Lorna Holloway, Liz Kennedy, Carrie Steadman, Charlie Stephens, Hannah Trenholm, Jen Vermeulen (all Old Leamingtonians), Siobhan Allison-Moore, Felicity Baldwin, Alexandra Clay, Sophie Henry, Rebecca Hill, Phoebe Howles, Lexi Mackee, Abigail Minor, Claire Roberts, Stav Williams, Beth Woodward (all Kenilworth), Natalie Daly, Hannah Monk (both University of Warwick), Lucy Berry (Coventry University), Danielle Beasley, Za Ziao Hui, Michelle Ireland (all Coventry Welsh), Sarah Akerman, Sharon Amor, Selina Singleton (all Rugby Lionesses), Ruth Aston (Birmingham Exiles), Avy Devgun (Worcester), Jessica Nally (Sutton Coldfield) and Philippa Rawbone (Lichfield)