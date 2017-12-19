RUGBY: Two good wins for Newbold Colts

Colts thank new sponsor for training kit

Rugby St Andrews Colts 0

Newbold Colts 60

Last week, Newbold Colts celebrated their first match sporting their new training kit (courtesy of new sponsor Bilton Dental Clinic) with a thrilling 27-24 win against Old Coventrians. Two tries apiece from Brendan Weldon and Olli Childerhouse, seven points from the boot of Oisin McKenna and some herculean defence in the final minutes sealed the win against the previously undefeated league leaders.

This good form was carried into this week’s league match – an eagerly awaited local derby away at Rugby St Andrews Colts. Newbold Colts proved too strong for the opposition in a comprehensive 0-60 league win.

A clinical team effort, with magnificent tackling (especially by the ‘Bold front row) and slick handling and attacking by the back line proving to be the difference as ‘Bold ran in ten tries.

Olli Childerhouse put in the man of the match performance, helping himself to a hat-trick and Callum Rowe-Smith crossed for a brace. Dale Heaton, Jordan Ward, Ben Farrell, Harry Garrard and Oisin McKenna all helped themselves to a try apiece – with Oisin also adding five conversions.

With everything now clicking, ‘Bold Colts are looking to continue their climb up the Warwickshire League when matches resume early in the New Year.

Pratyush Mahapatra of Bilton Dental Clinic with Newbold Colts