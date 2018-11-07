RUGBY: Vase quarter-final for Rugby Welsh on Saturday

Support Alwyn Road side in big game against higher-league opposition

Rugby Welsh did not have a game as scheduled league opponent Keresley suffered a late injury crisis and could not field a side giving Welsh a home walkover win.

This Saturday Welsh face North Hykeham, a Lincoln based side, at Alwyn Road in the quarter-final of the Midland Junior Vase.

For the third successive round Welsh will be facing higher league opposition and are looking forward to the match immensely. All support for the team would be appreciated with kick off at 2.15pm.